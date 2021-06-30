Ascension debris pickup final pass begins July 14

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced today that the last pass for debris removal will begin July 14.

Parish government has contracted with DRC Emergency services of Metairie to remove construction and demolition debris, and Thompson Consulting of Maitland Florida will handle debris monitoring.

Residents who have flood debris that needs to be picked up are asked to call the Citizens Service Center during normal business hours at (225) 450-1200.

Residents are reminded to place debris in the road and street rights-of-way for pick up. Debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris. This applies only to construction debris, such as building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses, and plumbing.

Appliances and white goods, such as freezers, refrigerators, washer and dryers, will not be picked up; owners must dispose of that individually.

Residents can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center, 42077 Churchpoint Rd., Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.