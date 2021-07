Staff Report

Ascension Parish DPW has announced that West Main Street, from Bonne Terre Boulevard to Cornerview Road west of Gonzales, will be closed beginning July 1.

The closure is necessary to facilitate the dredging of New River Bayou.

Residents of Bonne Terre and Greenside subdivisions will need to enter and exit from the east in the direction of Burnside Avenue.

The closure and dredging operations are expected to last 2 weeks.