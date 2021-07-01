Cointment taps Rae’Ven Jackson for community outreach

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has announced the latest addition to his team; he has appointed Rae’Ven Jackson as community outreach director.

In her role, Jackson will work with the communications team to engage with the public, to understand their needs and convey information to help them be more involved in their government.

She will be directing social media communication and will work with Ascension21 to record stories and report on happenings in the parish. She will also work with parish administration on public meetings and listening tours.

“I am excited to have Rae’Ven join our team,” Cointment said. “She has the knowledge, ability, and connections to make sure our message gets through.”

Jackson is a native and resident of Ascension Parish. She graduated from Dutchtown High School and from Southern University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications. While in college she hosted a talk show, “Let’s Talk” on Cox Cable in Baton Rouge.

After graduation she worked for KTVE television in Monroe as morning anchor. She returned to Baton Rouge in 2019 and worked as a reporter for WBRZ television before joining Ascension Parish.