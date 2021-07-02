Ascension Parish to receive major highway improvements

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today that Ascension has been approved by the State and DOTD for $22 million in highway improvements.

Based on the results of the State’s recent June Construction Letting, DOTD is investing nearly $82 million in a number of major Infrastructure projects around the State, and Ascension Parish is getting several of the largest ones.

Here is a list of the projects to be constructed in Ascension Parish:

Pavement & Overlay projects:

LA 70 between the Sunshine Bridge and Sorrento in both Ascension and St. James Parishes, with a total construction cost of $6,927,920.40.

LA 74 between the Iberville Parish line and U.S. 61, with a total construction cost of $8,865,228.28.

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

LA 44 Widening and a Roundabout on LA 44 at LA 941 (Loosemore/Brittany Tower Rd) with a total construction cost of $6,212,673.05.

Turn lane improvements on U.S. 61 at LA 3038 (East Cornerview St) with a total construction cost of $395,360.40.

That brings the total investment in Ascension Parish in this project letting alone to $22,401,182.13.