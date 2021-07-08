Pedestrian struck, killed near Sunshine Bridge

Staff Report

Just after 5 a.m. June 8, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Marsden Geason of St. James.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Hwy. 70 in the outside lane when Geason walked into the path of the approaching vehicle, according to a news release. Geason was struck despite the driver’s efforts to avoid him.

Geason suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained from Geason and will be submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers said pedestrians should maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road. Precautions such as avoiding distractions, not walking too close to the roadway, walking against the flow of traffic, and ensuring the roadway is clear of approaching traffic before crossing can prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

Troop C has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths in 2021.