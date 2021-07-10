Rep. Troy Carter visits Donaldsonville, Gonzales

Staff Report

Troy Carter, U.S. Representative for the 2nd congressional district, met with Ascension Parish officials in both Donaldsonville and Gonzales.

The local leaders discussed infrastructure issues at the west and east bank city halls.

Carter previously served in the Louisiana State Senate. He took over the seat left vacated by Cedric Richmond, who accepted a position with President Joe Biden's administration.

The 2nd congressional district contains most of the City of New Orleans and stretches west and north to the Baton Rouge area.