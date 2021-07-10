Rep. Troy Carter visits Donaldsonville, Gonzales

Staff Report
U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, whose 2nd congressional district includes parts of Ascension Parish, visited Donaldsonville July 9 and met with city and parish leaders.

The local leaders discussed infrastructure issues at the west and east bank city halls.

Carter previously served in the Louisiana State Senate. He took over the seat left vacated by Cedric Richmond, who accepted a position with President Joe Biden's administration.

The 2nd congressional district contains most of the City of New Orleans and stretches west and north to the Baton Rouge area.