Suspect arrested after 15 vehicles burglarized at Donaldsonville business

Staff Report

Authorities reported the arrest of a suspect accused of burglarizing 15 vehicles at a business in Donaldsonville.

According to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Dre Lightfoot of Donaldsonville was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of criminal trespassing and 15 counts of simple burglary. Jail records also show a parole violation.

Deputies responded July 6 to Donaldsonville Glass and Body, located on Division Street, in reference to the vehicle burglaries.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and reported observing a subject jumping over a locked chain-link fence and burglarizing the 15 vehicles.

Deputies identified Lightfoot as a suspect, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Jail records show arrests for Lightfoot in both 2019 and 2020 which included charges of burglary of a vehicle.