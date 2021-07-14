Ascension Parish suspects among four charged in drive-by shooting

Staff Report

Authorities reported charges for four individuals accused in a July 7 drive-by shooting near Labadieville.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release the incident happened in the 100 block of Hwy. 1014.

The two adults charged were Kyron K. Thompson, 19, of 223 Daggs Street, Belle Rose, and Joshua L. Washington, 19, of 315 West 2nd Street, Donaldsonville.

The two juveniles charged by verified complaint were 17-year-old males from Belle Rose and Gonzales.

Assumption Parish deputies responded to the location and noted evidence consistent with the alleged crime, including multiple gunfire rounds fired from a vehicle into two mobile homes.

Deputies said the complainant’s residence was occupied by several people. No individuals were injured as a result of the crime.

Detectives recovered evidence in support of the complaint, according to the release. Three of the suspects were determined to have fired "high-powered assault firearms" into the mobile home, and the fourth suspect allegedly drove the vehicle used in the crime.