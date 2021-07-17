Prairieville man found guilty of attempted second degree murder

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish jury found 34-year-old James Batiste of Prairieville guilty of attempted second degree murder.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ricky Babin, Batiste was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell. Judge Jason Verdigets presided over the matter.

Batiste was on trial for his involvement in a 2018 shooting inside the Gonzales city limits.

According to the release, on July 1, 2018, officers with the Gonzales Police Department responded to a Gonzales restaurant parking lot in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The suspected shooter was identified as Batiste.

Following the shooting, Batiste fled the area, but was located and apprehended shortly after.

Detectives learned that Batiste and the victim were involved in a conversation when Batiste exited a vehicle and brandished a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. As the victim attempted to flee the area, Batiste fired multiple gunshots at the victim striking him in the shoulder and back.

Batiste was subsequently booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for injuries and subsequently released.

Upon the jury rendering a guilty verdict in this matter, Verdigets ordered that sentencing be deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. Batiste faces up to 50 years in state prison.