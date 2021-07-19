West Ascension Recreation to honor state champs

Staff Report

The West Ascension Recreation Department will host a ring ceremony to honor its undefeated state champion 11- and 12-year-old basketball team.

State Rep. Ken Brass and Ascension Parish Councilman Travis Turner will be special guests at the event at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lemann Center, 1100 Clay St. in Donaldsonville.

The team finished the season 22-0, winning the South Lafourche invitational, the Mandeville Invitational and the Acadiana State Tournament. The ring ceremony is sponsored by the Parent Support Organization.