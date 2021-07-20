AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Louisiana tops highest sales tax average

The nonprofit Tax Foundation ranks Louisiana first in the highest combined state and local sales tax rates.

Louisiana led with 9.55 percent, followed by Tennessee (9.547 percent), Arkansas (9.48 percent), Washington (9.29 percent), and Alabama (9.22 percent).

Forty-five states and the District of Columbia collect statewide sales taxes. Local sales taxes are collected in 38 states.

Man arrested for jumping into Atchafalaya River

Jimmy Jennings was arrested after leaping off of the Basin Bridge into the Atchafalaya River.

He reportedly decided to jump from the Interstate 10 bridge after getting stuck in traffic following a 10-vehicle wreck.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Patrol, and marine units had to rescue Jennings, who reportedly had to tread water for three hours.

Statue removed in Lafayette

A stone statue of a Confederate general was hoisted by a crane and removed from a pedestal where it stood for 99 years in front of Lafayette's city hall.

The Advertiser posted video of the work that happened a day after United Daughters of the Confederacy signed a settlement agreeing to move the statue of Gen. Alfred Mouton.

“The Confederacy has surrendered,” attorney Jerome Moroux told The Advocate. Moroux represented the city and 16 city residents who wanted the statue gone.

Louisiana man dies at Grand Canyon

A man died while on a multi-day hiking trip at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said.

Park officials said 44-year-old Rodney Hatfield of Washington, Louisiana, collapsed on the Bright Angel Trail.

They said Hatfield was returning from Phantom Ranch when he began experiencing difficulty hiking up the trail near Indian Garden.

Movie filming in Houma

A movie starring Reese Witherspoon, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” brought out locals in Houma hoping to get a glance of Hollywood.

Downtown Houma was transformed to look like the 1950s and 1960s.

Witherspoon, a New Orleans native who was raised in Nashville, Tenn., is producing the movie.