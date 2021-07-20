Three qualify for Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court

Staff Report

Three candidates have qualified for Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court, according to Secretary of State records.

Lynelle Johnson of St. Amant, Kim Landry of Prairieville, and J. Russell-Roddy of Prairieville have qualified.

The candidates are vying for the position formerly held by John Hebert.

Johnson and Landry are both registered as Republicans, while Russell-Roddy is listed as "no party."

Johnson previously ran for the justice of the peace position. Landry was a candidate for judge.

The election is set for Oct. 9.