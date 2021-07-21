First Donaldsonville community meeting set to address violence

In response to violence concerns, Donaldsonville City Council members will host district meetings to discuss the issues with the community.

City leaders have suggested they would hold meetings for each district, or two districts at a time.

The first district meeting has been scheduled for Aug. 2 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, 206 W. 10th Street, beginning at 6 p.m.

It will include the districts 1 and 2, which are represented by Lauthaught Delaney Sr. and Raymond Aucoin.

The other districts are expected to hold meetings at a later date.