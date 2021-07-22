Spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde honored

Staff Report

Zaila Avant-garde, the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion, has been making Louisiana proud.

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus recently recognized her for her achievements.

The 14-year-old eighth-grader was honored with a parade in her hometown of Harvey, and has appeared on several talk shows.

Avant-garde holds three basketball-related records in the Guinness Book of World Records: the most bounce juggles in one minute with four basketballs, the most basketball bounces in 30 seconds with four basketballs, and ties of the record for most basketballs dribbled at once.

According to NPR, she is interested in working for NASA, coaching in the NBA, or playing in the WNBA.