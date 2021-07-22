Westbank workforce technical training facility slated for Donaldsonville

Staff Report

State Rep. Ken Brass announced plans to create a West Bank Workforce Technical Training Facility in Donaldsonville.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Brass said a local business owner has started the process to donate the property for the River Parishes Community College facility.

"Ever since the start of my first term as state representative in 2018, one of my primary goals was to create more technical training opportunities on the west bank of District 58," Brass said.

He added that his office was successful in securing $1.1 million in capital outlay funding during the regular legislative session to renovate the buildings.

The representative also touted the benefit of having the training facility in a centrally-located area of Ascension, St. James, and Iberville parishes.

The building, which previously served as a Ford dealership, is located on Mississippi Street across from the Ascension Parish Library's Donaldsonville branch.