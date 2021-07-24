AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Man dies while tubing

Authorities reported the death of man from Rapides Parish while tubing on the Amite River on July 24.

Investigators believe the drowning was accidental.

The incident happened near Watson in Livingston Parish.

New Orleans mansion burns

A mansion reportedly owned by superstar musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z caught on fire in the Garden District of New Orleans.

Officials have been investigating the blaze as a possible arson.

Deputy killed in crash

A Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office auxiliary deputy died after responding to a crash on Interstate 49.

Lonnie Thacker Sr., 82, of Keithville was a trained volunteer who assisted the patrol division.

Barge fire destroys equipment

Multiple agencies responded to an equipment fire that set ablaze a barge in Leeville.

The fire engulfed equipment on a spud barge in Southwest Canal.

The damage was confined to oilfield equipment and not the well, officials reported.

Man killed after confronting teen

Zachary Police reported the shooting death of a father who allegedly confronted a teenager who had snuck into his house to see his daughter.

The 17-year-old suspect was also wounded in the encounter and taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators believe the teenager climbed a ladder and entered the residence through a second-story window.

Rappers arrested in Miami

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang, whose real name is Fredrick Givens, was arrested in Miami on a warrant from Louisiana, along with rapper Lit Yoshi.

Authorities in Miami reportedly searched Givens' home and found firearms and a stolen vehicle outside of the residence.

Boating death investigated

Authorities are investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of a Thibodaux man.

John Sutton, 71, died in the incident.

Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were called to the Grand Bayou in Chackbay after Sutton was following another boat when his vessel began to take on water, according to authorities.