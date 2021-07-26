Henry Road at AP Hwy 930 to close for construction

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works announced Monday that the intersection of Ascension Parish Road 930 and Henry Road will be closed until further notice, effective immediately.

This closure is to aid the contractor in quicker completion of the construction of the roundabout at this intersection while school is closed.

The roundabout will not be completed during the closure, but the intersection will be more easily maneuvered when school opens.

Local traffic can detour using Henry Road, West Lane, Hwy 930, Parker Road and Daigle Road. The intersection will be reopened when school starts. To learn about this and other Move Ascension projects, visit www.MoveAscension.com.