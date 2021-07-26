Donaldsonville Fire Department members train in Prairieville

Staff Report

Several members of the Donaldsonville Fire Department recently trained at the Prairieville Fire Department Training Grounds.

The members completed their LSU FETI Certification Skills Testing for several upcoming certification exams on July 25.

Donaldsonville Fire Department members in attendance were Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux, Amber Kimble, John Micah Higgins, Caleb Mallet, Ryan Schexnayder, and Prairieville Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Pat Carpenter.