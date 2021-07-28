Donaldsonville City Council approves invoices in brief meeting

The Donaldsonville City Council held a brief meeting July 27, mostly approving previously-discussed invoices.

Raymond Aucoin, Lauthaught Delaney Sr., and Michael Sullivan were in attendance, as Reginald Francis Sr. and Charles Brown Sr. were absent.

Council members also called for a special meeting for July 29 at 9 a.m. for the finance report, which was not on the agenda.

Several invoices for GSA Consulting Engineers, all discussed during the Committee of the Whole meeting, were approved.

The council also authorized the formal name change of GSA to McKim & Creed GSA.

In June, the companies announced McKim & Creed had acquired Gonzales-based GSA Consulting Engineers Inc.

In a news release, company officials said the acquisition was part of its strategic growth plan to expand into Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region.