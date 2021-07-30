Thibodaux man dies in head-on crash south of Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Troopers reported the death of a 32-year-old Thibodaux resident in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 308 just south of Donaldsonville.

According to a Louisiana State Police Troop C news release, Kerry Howard died in the crash about two miles south of Hwy. 943 in Assumption Parish just before 11 a.m. on July 30.

The preliminary investigation revealed Howard was traveling north on Hwy. 308 in a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice. For unknown reasons, the car traveled off the roadway to the right while in a curve. Howard overcorrected and crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound 2017 Nissan Maxima. Despite the Nissan driver’s effort to avoid a crash, he was struck head-on by the Chevrolet, according to police.

Howard, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office.

The driver of the Nissan, who was also unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries and was transported via Acadian Air Med to a Baton Rouge area hospital.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day and night, troopers said. The decision not to wear a seat belt can have devastating consequences in the event of a crash.

Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2021.