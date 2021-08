Staff Report

The American Legion Post 98 of Donaldsonville held its installation ceremony on July 20 for elected officers for 2021-2022.

The installation was performed by Sixth District Past Commander Sabrina Jones of Post 502, Baton Rouge.

Officers include: Wilson J. Waguespack, Charles J. Breaux Sr., Leroy Plaisance, Richard Bouchereau, Rita Grace Williams, August Bennet, and Norman Sanchez.