Wanda August welcomed as guest on Donaldsonville program

Staff Report

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan met with Wanda August last week for his Making Progress program.

The discussion format was the second installment of the program, as he previously sat down with Daryl Comery.

The show is livestreamed every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m., on the city's Facebook page. He also broadcasts on KKAY-AM and KBRS-FM on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

Sullivan said he admires the positive energy August brings to the community.

Well-known throughout the area, she is a social worker who is a parent facilitator in the Ascension Parish school system. August teaches parenting classes, and works with the "Grandparents Raising Grandchildren" group.

Additionally, she serves as an announcer on KKAY-AM 1590, where she hosts the Angel of Faith broadcast.

August is a graduate of Southern University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in radio and television broadcasting and a master’s degree in mass media. She also earned a master’s in social work from Southern University New Orleans.

She is also a proud member of the Ascension Parish Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Southern University Alumni Association Tri Parish Chapter, the Louisiana Association of Educators, and the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Donaldsonville.