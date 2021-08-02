AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Shooting on Interstate 10

During an hours-long traffic jam on the Bonnet Carre Spillway, shots were fired late July 31.

A man returning home from his wedding in Kenner reportedly shot two people during a domestic dispute, according to St. John Parish authorities.

The traffic jam was caused by a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10, near mile post 210.

Cost of veto session

The two-day veto session cost taxpayers $76,000.

Republicans were unable to override any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections.

Most of the House and Senate expenses involved the $160 daily per diem given to lawmakers and their mileage expenses, according to reports.

The veto session was the state’s first under the 1974 state constitution.

Rescues on Amite River

First responders reported rescuing 15 people July 31 along the Amite River.

Crews from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5 responded calls for help from stranded Tiki Tubing customers in the afternoon.

Firefighters injured

State Fire Marshal deputies investigated a natural gas fire and explosion in New Iberia that left three firefighters injured, according to a KATC report.

One of the wounded first responders was in critical condition.

Musician shot while performing

A zydeco musician was hospitalized after he was shot while performing, according to reports from family members.

Chris Ardoin was reportedly on stage at an event in central Louisiana when the shooting happened.