Ascension President Cointment Diagnosed with COVID-19

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government announced President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He has been fully vaccinated, and his symptoms are mild, and he is fully engaged with Parish business while recovering at home.

“The Delta variant does not discriminate against anyone,” Cointment said. “I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to get vaccinated, as this can lessen the severity of symptoms.”

Cointment said Ascension would heed Gov. John Bel Edwards’ call to reinstate a mask mandate for all persons, whether or not vaccinated, inside public buildings. As with the new state mandate, this order will go into effect at the opening of business Wednesday and will continue until revoked.

“We have come too far, and overcome too much, to go backwards now. I’m asking everyone to please mask up and, if you haven’t already been, get vaccinated,” Cointment said.

The indoor mask mandate applies only to Parish-owned buildings. Parish government does not regulate private businesses; that is under the purview of the State Fire Marshal’s Office, who should be notified of any violations.

Free vaccines are available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit and at pharmacies throughout the Parish.