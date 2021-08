Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council will hold its next meeting virtually through Zoom.

The next meeting, which was set to be held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville, will be held online beginning at 6 p.m.

For public comment, call 225-621-8636. The participant code is 939496. Comments can be emailed to comments@apgov.us.

Comments must be received 24 hours prior to the meeting.