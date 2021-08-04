APL to host back-to-school workshops

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Library will conduct two workshops on free library resources for homework help and curriculum planning Aug. 14.

These workshops—designed for parents, caretakers, and educators—will give you step-by-step introductions to numerous resources that teach math, English, science, history, and test preparation.

2 p.m. — Resources for grades preK–5: You will be introduced to free resources available through the library such as World Book, True Flix, TumbleBooks, and Hoopla. These resources cover everything from matching and counting, literacy, history, science, and even fiction stories that support early math concepts. They include ebooks, audiobooks, interactive games, videos, and activities that go along with lessons.

3:30 p.m. — Resources for grades 6–12: You will be introduced to resources such as Learning Express, Universal Class, Access Science, Science Flix, and Homework Louisiana. These resources offer everything from science projects, scholarly articles, quizzes, practice ACT tests, college and career preparation, and live tutors.

Registration is required. Call (225) 647-3955 to register. Masks are recommended. Please specify which session you would like to attend. Attendance at both sessions is welcome. Parents and students are encouraged to bring a laptop or other electronic device to better explore the free resources.

Workers rights workshop set

Have you lost your job or had your income reduced due to COVID-19? Are you confused about your rights under the new federal COVID relief bill? Do you have questions about other workers’ rights issues like unpaid wage claims?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then join Southeast Louisiana Legal Services attorney Marissa Delgado at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown or on Zoom for a Know Your Rights legal workshop focusing on unemployment compensation and workers’ rights.

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS) fights for fairness in the justice system. The legal help SLLS provides play a vital role for protecting the stability of families and communities. For more information on services provided by SLLS, visit www.slls.org.

Registration is required. Space may be limited. To register to attend either in person or on Zoom, call (225) 673-8699.

Make yarn pumpkins for fall

Celebrate the season by making bright orange yarn pumpkins. This fun and relaxing craft is great for families to do together.

Beginning Aug. 9, visit any Ascension Parish Library location to pick up a craft packet containing a balloon, glue, and string. Then, create an ornament you will want to keep out all season long. Designed for tweens ages 9–11. Younger kids need assistance from an adult or older sibling. Available while supplies last. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Starting and financing a small business seminar

Join Ascension Parish Library at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 for a virtual small business seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business.

Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College—Baton Rouge, will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan.

Topics of discussion include: the purpose of developing a feasible business plan; assessing business risks; marketing strategy development; management planning; financial planning; identifying sources of funds for business start-up; the do’s and don'ts of borrowing money; the loan application process; and key resources available to get assistance.

Advance registration is required for this Zoom webinar brought to you by Ascension Parish Library. To register, visit our APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on Webinars. An email address is required to register. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session. For additional information or assistance, call (225) 673-8699.