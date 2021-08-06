CareSouth to give back for National Health Center Week

Staff Report

CareSouth Medical and Dental is celebrating National Health Center Week, which begins Aug. 8, by giving back to the communities where the organization provides healthcare.

The health of the communities CareSouth serves, in Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine and Zachary is of utmost importance to the team at CareSouth Medical and Dental.

Nationally, Aug. 8-14 is observed as National Health Center Week. The goal is to recognize the vital role community health centers play to the millions of patients in the many communities they serve. This year’s theme is “The Chemistry for Strong Communities” and the need for communities to work together is at an all-time high with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In celebration of National Health Center Week, CareSouth will provide a $5,000 donation to the mayors of Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine and Zachary to help with the respective COVID-19 efforts in their cities.

CareSouth Medical and Dental also thanks the doctors, staff, patients, stakeholders, and partners who assist every day in providing critical services and care to the community.

“At CareSouth we try to provide so much more than healthcare to our patients and job opportunities to our employees," CareSouth CEO Matt Valliere said. "We believe healthcare has to be community minded to build trust, and for this reason we go above and beyond to support our communities. We believe a healthy community is a thriving community.”