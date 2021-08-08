AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Jazz Fest canceled

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage, which was set for October, has been canceled for 2021 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Organizers are hopeful to hold the event in the spring.

Next year's dates are slated for April 29 through May 8.

Officer involved in shooting

One person was killed and at least one other was injured during a shooting incident early Aug. 8 outside of a Lafayette club.

State Police are investigating the incident, which involved multiple parties and a Lafayette police officer.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the parking lot of The District, located on Johnston Street.

Five injured in Bourbon Street shooting

A shooting early Aug. 8 on Bourbon Street in New Orleans left five people injured.

Video captured a crowd running for cover in the well-known tourist area.

The previous Sunday, cameras caught people fleeing in the same area as a suspect shot five people.

Trio accused of money laundering

Three people traveling through Louisiana were arrested in Jefferson Davis Parish on drug and money laundering charges last week.

A search of the vehicle revealed $409,915 vacuum-sealed inside three luggage bags, prescription pills, and marijuana.

All three suspects were from out of state.

Civil Rights Trail adds marker

A new marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail honors the state's first march of the movement.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who leads the state’s tourism office, was scheduled to unveil the marker Aug. at A.Z. Young Park in downtown Baton Rouge.

The spot commemorates the first Civil Rights march. It stretches 105 miles from Bogalusa to Baton Rouge.