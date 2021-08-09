Ascension Parish Public Schools assessment ranks first in state

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced the school district, along with the Central and Zachary school systems, led the state in percentage of students who achieved Mastery and Advanced in all grades and all subjects at 48 percent.

The Louisiana Department of Education released statewide data showing participation and achievement levels on state assessments during the 2020-21 school year.

Ascension and St. Tammany parishes had the highest percentage of Students with Disabilities who scored Mastery and Advanced in all grades and all subjects at 18 percent.

"While looking at high school performance metrics, we are happy to report that the graduation rate for Ascension Public Schools grew from 88.7 percent in 2019 to 91.1 percent in 2020, far surpassing the state average of 84 percent," Alexander stated in a release. "In addition, 67.5 percent of all Ascension graduates earned either an Advanced or Basic credential and 63.5 percent enrolled in college in the fall immediately after graduation."

He credited students who "put forth a tremendous amount of effort," teachers who were directly responsible for student learning, and everyone who protected and supported the work in the classrooms and virtual-learning environments, especially during the pandemic.

"Of course, we are happy to see the achievement levels our students were able to reach, but the statistic I am most proud of is that 99.5 percnet of students participated in state testing. That speaks directly to their perseverance and commitment to academic improvement," Alexander stated.

"Although not defined by statewide assessments, we are grateful that the commitment and effort of all involved resulted in such great outcomes which will be used to inform our work ahead. I have no doubt that 2021-22 will be a pivotal time for our school district and community as we continue the noble work of closing achievement gaps and preparing students to successfully pursue the careers of their choice."