Donaldsonville man charged with attempted second-degree murder

Staff Report

Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Donaldsonville man suspected of attempted murder.

Irvin Jones IV was booked for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of West 6th Street in Donaldsonville on Aug. 6 just before 6 a.m. in reference to a possible shooting.

Deputies reported arriving on scene and learning that Jones allegedly threatened to kill another subject during a brief confrontation. A short time later, shots were fired, striking the victim’s vehicle and the exterior of the victim’s residence.

As the investigation continued, Jones was located in the area and arrested, deputies said.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. His bond was set at $112,500 and was still in custody as of Aug. 9.