Ascension Parish schools begin 2021-2022 year

Staff Report

Students across Ascension Parish have started the 2021-2022 school year.

Both public and private schools have welcomed back students and staff members in recent days.

One of the highlights for the parish this year was the opening of Sugar Mill Primary School at 39319 Germany Road in Prairieville. The new school's colors are vermilion and gray. Its mascot is the Knights.

Sugar Mill is the third primary school to open in as many years in the fast-growing Prairieville area. Bluff Ridge Primary opened last year, and Bullion Primary started in 2019.

Chad Lynch, who serves as chief operations director for the parish's public schools, appeared on local television station WBRZ's broadcast as cameras captured the first-day excitement.

While nearly 450 students are enrolled at the new Sugar Mill campus, Lynch said it can accommodate more than 700 students.

Also, school officials announced the new "Here Comes the Bus App," which utilizes GPS technology to track each student's bus. The new app shows the real-time location of the bus on a map, and provides notifications when the bus is near so children do not have to wait a long period of time at the bus stop.

More information on the app is available through a post on the district's Facebook page.