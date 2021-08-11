Ascension Catholic High School students attending class virtually due to positive COVID-19 tests

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville has been conducting classes virtually, according to a report from the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Some of the high school’s students have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, prompting the safety precaution.

Students had just started the 2021-2022 school year Aug. 6.The students are expected to return to campus Aug. 18 after quarantine.

According to the diocese, two coronavirus cases were found at the high school. Contact tracing led to an additional 13 cases among high school students.

The lower grades, through eighth grade, are continuing in-person learning on campus.

The high school's football team was slated to hold a scrimmage the following week, but it has been canceled.