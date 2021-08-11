Attorney General announces arrest of Prairieville fugitive

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to announce the results of Operation Home School, a three-day operation.

In the course of the investigation, authorities arrested 32-year-old Immanuel Bailey of Prairieville as a fugitive from East Feliciana Parish based on an active warrant.

According to a news release, Bailey was charged with: Principle to Second Degree Murder, Principle to Aggravated Burglary with a Weapon, and Principle to Aggravated Kidnapping.

The arresting agency was the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. They were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, and Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit.