AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Fake cards seized

A shipment of counterfeit vaccination cards were seized.

The cards were destined for New Orleans, the first city in the South to require COVID-19 vaccinaat many businesses.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that the shipment came from China.

French Quarter Festival canceled

The French Quarter Festival canceled for a second year in a row as the coronavirus surges in Louisiana.

The festival joins a growing list of major events, such as the Jazz and Heritage Festival and the Jambalaya Festival, that have been canceled.

Attorney General joins coalition

Attorney General Jeff Landry recently joined a coalition of 24 states filing a legal brief at the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

The amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization argues that Roe v. Wade should be overturned because it has no basis in the Constitution.

Rapper hosts vaccination event

Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, has planned a "Sleeves Up" vaccination event on the Southern University campus.

The event is slated for Aug. 18.