Netflix movie We Have A Ghost filming in Donaldsonville

The City of Donaldsonville will host a film crew for the upcoming Netflix movie We Have A Ghost.

The crew has been planning scene production with city officials. During the Aug. 16 Committee of the Whole meeting, the Donaldsonville City Council discussed the crew's rental of the Lemann Memorial Center.

In the virtual meeting, officials said the crew plans to maintain strict safety precautions due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The production is requiring all cast and crew to be fully vaccinated.

The crew has discussed using Railroad Avenue near Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville's downtown historic district. The park overlooks the Ascension Parish Courthouse.

Over the years, Donaldsonville has been the backdrop of several movies. In 2018, the Netflix movie Highwaymen was filmed in the city. The retelling of the Bonnie and Clyde story starred Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, starring Brad Pitt, was filmed in 2008. That same year, The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond with Bryce Dallas Howard was set in Donaldsonville.

All the King's Men, starring Jude Law, was filmed in 2006. The Badge, led by Billy Bob Thornton, was in 2002.

We Have A Ghost is reportedly also filming in New Orleans, according to casting websites.

The upcoming Netflix film stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, and Jennifer Coolidge. It is written and directed by Christopher Landon.

Netflix announced via Twitter the beginning of production July 20. According to the streaming service, the movie is about a friendly ghost that turns a family into overnight social media sensations - and CIA targets.