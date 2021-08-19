Ascension DPW announces lane closures on C Braud Road

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that construction has begun on the C. Braud Road project from LA 928 (Bluff Road) to LA 73. This is a safety widening project that will provide wider lanes, a 2-feet wide paved shoulder, flatter side slopes and improved drainage.

Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

There will be a single lane closure on C. Braud Road near its intersection with LA 73 on Monday. This work will begin after morning school traffic ends. Traffic will be allowed to pass at all times, but delays are to be expected.

There will be a single lane closure on C. Braud Road a half mile from LA 73 on Tuesday. This work will begin after morning school traffic ends. Traffic will be allowed to pass at all times, but delays are to be expected.

These lane closures are needed for the installation of drainage pipes.

This project is part of the Move Ascension Transportation Initiative. Follow its progress at www.MoveAscension.com.