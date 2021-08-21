Dineska McZeal named Donaldsonville High assistant principal

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of Dineska McZeal as an assistant principal at Donaldsonville High School.

"Ms. McZeal is moving into a position of instructional leadership, administrative leadership, and organizational leadership as an assistant principal at Donaldsonville High School. We are so grateful for her courage and desire to serve as a school leader," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

A native of Lutcher, McZeal is a former electrical engineer who worked at Lucent Technologies. She began her educational career as a mathematics teacher at Lutcher High School and continued to serve in the St. James Parish Public School System for six additional years at St. James High School.

Her career in Ascension began in 2009 as an Algebra/Geometry teacher at East Ascension High School. During her time there, she served as a Mentor Teacher, an instructional leadership team member, and eight years as an assistant coach for the Lady Spartans basketball team that included an LHSAA state championship title.

In 2020, McZeal became the TAP Master Teacher at Donaldsonville High School and served as a district facilitator for Eureka curriculum implementation, which led to growth in math and science clusters.

"I am truly both grateful and excited about this next chapter of my educational career. I am looking forward to the impact I will make supporting both teachers and students, and I am grateful to work under the leadership of Principal Evans. Together, our leadership team will make sure that every student at 100 Tiger Drive will experience some level of success every day," said McZeal.

She earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Southern University, alternative certification from Nicholls State University, and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

McZeal and her husband, Ron, have three children: Dexter, Diniaa, and D'Ron.