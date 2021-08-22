AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Off-duty police officer killed

A New Orleans detective died in a shooting while visiting Houston.

Everett Briscoe, 41, was reportedly eating at a restaurant when two men approached with guns in an apparent robbery and opened fire.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Briscoe was there having fun with friends, getting rest and relaxation.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also offered her condolences.

Police officers injured

Three Baton Rouge Police officers were severely injured in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver.

The officers were investigating a separate crash when they were struck around 3 a.m. on Interstate 10 east near College Drive.

Authorities reported the arrest of 27-year-old Joseph White.

Mandate impacts tourism

Some New Orleans business owners have experienced a dip in visitors since the city-wide vaccine mandate went into effect.

Tourists and workers interviewed by New Orleans television station Fox 8 said the French Quarter has been quiet with smaller crowds.

According to the station, the restrictions caused visitors to change plans and cancel trips to the city.