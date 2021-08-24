Ascension DPW announces intersection improvements on Joe Sevario Road

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Devall Road at the Joe Sevario Road intersection will close today and remain closed for approximately two weeks. Travelers will need to detour using LA 933 and Joe Sevario Roads.

On Sept. 6, Devall Road will open and Norwood Road will close at its intersection with Joe Sevario Road, and Merritt Evans will closed at its intersection with Joe Sevario Road. This closure will remain for three weeks.

Norwood Road travelers can detour using John West Road and LA 931 (Red Singletary Road). Merritt Evans Road travelers can detour using LA 44, Bertville Road, and Joe Sevario Road.

These closures are needed to provide improved turn radiuses and sight distance, which will improve the safety at these intersections.

Please use caution when traveling in these construction areas. Your patience in this regard will be greatly appreciated.

This work is part of the Move Ascension Transportation Initiative. Follow all projects at www.MoveAscension.com.