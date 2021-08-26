Ascension Parish makes sandbags available ahead of Tropical Storm Ida

Staff Report

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane Sunday, Aug. 29 along the Louisiana coast.

Ascension Parish officials will have sandbags available at the following locations:

EAST BANK LOCATIONS:

Prairieville Fire Dept, Hwy 73

Paula Park, LA 933, Galvez

5th Ward Fire Dept, La 22, Darrow

Butch Gore Memorial Park, Harry Savoy Rd, St. Amant

A.P. Fire District #1, Airline Hwy, Gonzales

Stevens Park, Cannon Rd, Gonzales

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, Coco Rd, Geismar

LA 431 @ Valentine Rd (in the curve), Lake – (Loose sand and bags. Bring your own shovel)

WEST BANK LOCATIONS:

DPW-West Barn, 750 Church St, Donaldsonville

Residents are asked to keep all sandbags through the duration of hurricane season.

Additionally, DPW and Drainage crews are on full standby alert, and all pumping stations are being monitored.

“Please prepare your homes and property for this storm. Check on your neighbors and family members. Don’t take any storm for granted,” said President Clint Cointment. “Please stay alert, stay informed, and most of all be safe.”

Regular weather updates will be posted on the Parish and OHSEP Facebook pages. Everyone is encouraged to call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 and register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System.