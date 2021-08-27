Ascension Parish preparing for Tropical Storm Ida

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has declared a State of Emergency for Ascension Parish, following action by Governor John Bel Edwards, in preparation for Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to impact Louisiana this weekend.

“Parish Government and the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness regularly conduct briefings and drills with all parish agencies,” Cointment said. “OHSEP stays in a constant state of readiness.”

He wants to assure all residents that Parish Government has been preparing all year for hurricane season, which officially began June 1

“I urge everyone to be prepared,” Cointment said. “Anyone with special needs should call the Citizens Service Center and register for assistance.” That telephone number is 225-450-1200.

The Emergency Operations Center will be coordinating all emergency efforts with consideration for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time no shelters are open. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is accepting large animals, such as horses and cows, from anyone concerned about pasture flooding. The service is free for Ascension Parish residents, and for others there is a fee. Call Lamar-Dixon at 225-450-1009 to make arrangements.

Since the heavy rains the Parish experienced in May, water levels in bayous and streams have been kept at the lowest levels possible to accommodate extra rainfall. Parish pumping stations are not yet activated because of low water levels, but crews are manning them around the clock and are on full alert.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by signing up for the Everbridge notification system. It is a free service of Ascension Parish Government which sends notifications by telephone and email. To sign up, go to www.ascensionparish.net and click on the OHSEP link, or call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200.