Ascension Parish waterways notice

As of this morning all Ascension Parish waterways remain open to recreational boat traffic but slow on wakes.

Boaters are urged to exercise caution and check news and social media for regular updates. Any additional actions will be coordinated with neighboring Livingston Parish.

“Most boaters know when conditions are dangerous,” Parish President Clint Cointment said. “Don’t take chances. Please stay safe though this coming storm.”

Cointment and his administration have developed guidelines to uniformly address high-water situations. He stated that he and the Ascension Waterways Commission have promulgated a formal set of guidelines that will be presented to the Ascension Parish Council for adoption as an ordinance.

“As the population has grown along the Amite / Blind River basin over the years, there have been situations arise where high-water events have threatened life and property,” he said. “By following these guidelines, we will eliminate the guesswork and confusion about waterway closures.”

When the river gauge at Port Vincent reaches 4 feet or the river gauge at French Settlement reaches 3 feet, the waterways will be determined to be a minor to moderate threat to properties lying along the shoreline, and it shall be ordered that all vessels traversing along any waterway in this parish will do so at Idle only speed when passing any physically man-made structure along the shoreline, until such time as the river gauge falls below 4 feet at Port Vincent or 3 feet at French Settlement. When the river gauge at Port Vincent reaches 6 feet or the river gauge at French Settlement reaches 3.6 feet the waterways will automatically close to all recreational traffic and river travel for recreational purposes will be halted until the river gauge falls below 6 feet at Port Vincent or 3.6 feet at French Settlement.