Nungesser receives second annual Recycling Impact Award

Staff Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Recognizing recycling stewardship among state gubernatorial successors, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries announced Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser received the 2021 Recycling Impact Award.

ISRI along with the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) presents the award annually to an NLGA member who is committed to working within a state, region, and/or communities to positively affect resource conservation and recycling.

“Lt. Governor Nungesser is a true advocate for businesses that directly benefit the communities where they operate,” said ISRI President Robin Wiener. “He is a champion for the state of Louisiana’s recycling, conservation, and beautification efforts. ISRI members in Louisiana know that if they need something, Mr. Nungesser is there. We congratulate Louisiana Lt. Governor Nungesser on being named the recipient of the 2021 NLGA Recycling Impact Award.”

“As a champion for the environment and business, Lt. Governor Nungesser attended the ISRI2017 Convention and Exposition in New Orleans, touring the exhibit hall,” said Alton Schaubhut, CMC Recycling marketing manager and second vice president of ISRI’s Gulf Coast Regional Chapter, who presented Nungesser with the Recycling Impact Award. “The lieutenant governor followed that visit with a meeting with all Louisiana recyclers to learn how his office could help recycling businesses in the state. Since then, Mr. Nungesser has continued to stay in touch with local recyclers, supporting local businesses, and providing jobs that directly impact the local economy for the better. We salute Lt. Governor Nungesser, and thank him for all he’s done and will continue to do for the betterment of the recycling industry in the state of Louisiana.”

Throughout his life in public service, Nungesser has had numerous accomplishments and received dozens of awards. Since taking office in 2016, he and his team have guided Louisiana to record-breaking tourism numbers in each of the four years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his taking office, several state parks were slated for closure and now not only remain open, but are making money. Nungesser is involved in several organizations, but is most passionate about charities that involve the elderly, veterans, and special-needs citizens.

“Recycling and environmental conservation efforts are key to the health and vitality of Louisiana communities,” Nungesser said. “The recycling industry creates jobs for Louisianans, with an economic impact of $1.3 billion in our state, and I’m proud to support efforts that make Louisiana a destination to live, work, and visit.”

“This award recognizes established and up-and-coming leaders committed to effectively tackling the current and future challenges of our nation,” said NLGA Executive Director Julia Hurst. “By recognizing Lt. Governor Nungesser, attention is brought to his accomplishments in Louisiana in a way that can bring new ideas to other states.”

The award was presented to Nungesser Aug. 26 during the NLGA Annual Meeting in Point Clear, Ala.