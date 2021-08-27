AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Ordinance being drawn for business

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said an ordinance will be drafted to set up guidelines for Tiki Tubing in Denham Springs.

The announcement was made during the Livingston Parish Council meeting held Aug. 26 following two deaths over the summer. Additionally, several people needed to be rescued.

Teen's death ruled homicide

The death of a runaway teenager from Houma has been ruled a homicide, according to deputies.

Taysia Folse, 14, was found dead in a secluded area east of Ponchatoula after her body was discovered in July.

Anyone with information on her death and disappearance is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Billionaire offers reward

Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta has added $60,000 to raise a reward to $100,000 for the capture the suspects in the death of a New Orleans police officer.

Fertitta, who owns Landry's and the NBA's Houston Rockets, made the announcement as Houston police investigated the murder of Everett Briscoe, who was dining at the Grotto Ristorante in Houston.

Briscoe was a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department.

Man pleads guilty to wire fraud

A northwest Louisiana man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and accepted a 15-year prison sentence in connection with an investment con that drew tens of millions of dollars from individuals and banks, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport said David DeBerardinis, 59, managed several business entities and claimed to be part of an energy industry trading business involving the oil and gas industry.

He reportedly used phony bank statements, fake checks, internet domains, and documents to sway investors into non-existing fuel trading investments.