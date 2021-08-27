Patriotic photo captured at Union Pacific Big Boy stop in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Maci Breaux took a striking photo of a man holding an American flag at the Union Pacific Big Boy stop Aug. 22 in Donaldsonville.

The patriotic picture has been shared widely on Facebook in an attempt to identify the man standing in front of the 1941 steam locomotive.

The railroad relic embarked on its epic expedition beginning Aug. 5. From the Steam Shop in Cheyenne, the Big Boy started a journey across several states, which includes Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming.