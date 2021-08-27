Voter registration deadline nears

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters, Shanie M. Bourg, would like to remind the citizens of Ascension Parish that the deadline to register to vote for the Oct. 9 Municipal Primary Election is fast approaching.

Residents who are not registered to vote or need to make changes to their current voter registration and would like to vote in the upcoming election must do so by the dates indicated below:

To register or make changes in-person at the Registrar of Voter Office, the deadline is Sept. 8

To register or make changes online at www.geauxvote.com, the deadline is Sept. 18

Citizens may also check their registration information online at www.GeauxVote.com or by calling the Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 621-5780 (Gonzales) or (225) 473-7906 (Donaldsonville).

Citizens may also register to vote while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail.

All citizens who are registered to vote and have a smart phone are encouraged to download and utilize the free GeauxVote app to access their voter registration information, a sample of their ballot, polling place information, election results, and much more.

Early voting for the Oct. 9 election begins Sept. 25 and ends Oct. 2 (excluding Sunday, Sept. 26). Early voting polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day during this time.

For more information, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call (225) 621-5780 or (225) 473-7906.