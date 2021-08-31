Ascension Parish announces hurricane debris removal

Staff Report

Officials with Ascension Parish Government have announced that DRC Emergency Services will begin removing debris related to Hurricane Ida on Sept. 6.

Residents are asked to separate vegetation debris - such as branches, limbs, twigs, and leaves - from construction and demolition debris, and place them in the road and street rights-of-way for pick up. Debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris.

Construction and demolition debris includes building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses, and plumbing. Appliances and white goods, such as freezers, refrigerators, washers, and dryers will not be picked up; owners must dispose of them individually. Please note, refrigerators and freezers must be completely emptied of contents or they will not be accepted.

Ascension Parish residents ONLY (ID with address required) can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center, 42077 Churchpoint Rd., Gonzales. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1. p.m. Saturday.