Ascension Parish deputies seek missing man

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 34-year-old Carl Shampine, who was reported missing by a family member Thursday.

Shampine was last seen in the area Roy Rogers Road in Prairieville on August 22.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shampine is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.