Ascension Parish Government offers tarps, water, ice, MREs

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government has partnered with GOHSEP and the Louisiana National Guard to offer tarps, water, ice, and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) free to those in need.

According to a parish government news release, the items will be available at two locations in the parish: beginning Thursday, Sept. 2 at noon at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, and the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville at noon on Friday, Sept. 3.

This is a drive-by event; residents will not leave their vehicles. They will drive by, the items will be loaded into their vehicles for them, and then they will exit.

MREs, water, and ice, will be loaded by members of the Louisiana National Guard, and at a separate station tarps will be loaded by Ascension Parish Government employees.

One tarp will be issued per vehicle; and food, water, and ice will be issued only to the occupants of the vehicle.

At the Lemann Center, drivers should enter from Church Street onto Clay Street, drive by the distribution stations, and exit onto Thibaut Drive.

Drivers should enter Lamar-Dixon from the Ashland Road entry in the rear, pass by the POD past the guard shack, then by the tarp station, and exit back onto Ashland.

Both sites are operated by the Louisiana National Guard, with support from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, APOHSEP, and the Gonzales Police Department. This program will continue as long as supplies last