Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan provides storm recovery update

Michael Tortorich

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan provided an update on Hurricane Ida recovery this morning:

Yesterday was another busy day cleaning fallen trees and opening as many streets as possible. We can't remove trees with embedded power lines. Once the lines are removed, we will clear the debris. My teams and I work tirelessly to respond to each of the work orders we have received. I want to personally thank you for the kind words of appreciation that extended to me and our staff today as we have battled incredible elements to get closer to full recovery.

We were lucky enough to have more fuel stations open in Donaldsonville. While the lines have been long, we certainly thank you all for your patience and cooperation throughout the process. We anticipate more fuel stations will open in the next few days.

Entergy has informed me that there is significant damage to the lines that feed parts of our community from the St. James Parish and Iberville Parish. As soon as damage is reviewed and repaired, restoration will happen faster in the community While we don't have an estimated date or window of full restoration, we hope to get more specific information in the coming days.

Mobile connectivity has improved and while not fully restored, I have been assured that our suppliers are working diligently to fix the issues. This also applies to internet and television services.

We've received several calls relating to tarps, ice and other essentials to help them. We have been told that large quantities of tarps will soon arrive and the distribution plan is now being finalized. Continue to follow our Facebook pages and website to get these updates.

Republic Waste has also reported that normal garbage collection times will resume on Thursday. Ascension Parish has also reported strategies for debris collection. Check out the city's Facebook page for instructions on how to correctly separate debris and how to place them on the side of streets and roads. Ascension Parish School District Public Schools have announced closure until Friday at least. More information will be provided on opening school for next week He will also continue to be informed by his school. We have also shared the news advisory on our city's Facebook page

I want to take this moment to thank the Ascension Office of National Security and Emergency Preparedness who has worked tirelessly to operate the Emergency Command Center during the planning and recovery phases of this disaster. We also thank the Parish President Clint Cointment, the leadership of our community, Sheriff Bobby Webre and his department as well as the Donaldsonville Fire Department for their continued efforts to keep us safe and make our city fully functional again during this event.

In addition, I wish to thank the staff of my Department of Public Works and their partnership with the Ascension Parish Department of Public Works not only to the service areas in the city but also to those outside city limits. I also want to show my appreciation for the local businesses that have continued to operate to serve our citizens. Let's not forget the local business owners who have been there for us during this event, just as they have been for the past year and a half serving us during the pandemic.

There are so many more people I know we will thank during our city's recovery; but most importantly, I want to thank you, our citizens, for once again helping your neighbors and for your patience as we deal with this very difficult situation.

City Hall offices will remain closed; however, we received phone calls to complete work orders. Contact my staff during business hours at 225.473.4247 (ext. 1 or 4) or 225.802.8215 after attention hours. Continue visiting our Facebook pages and website if you can. We will continue to provide daily updates and will soon return to my Facebook live program.

May God's thanks and blessings fall upon you, our city, your family and friends today and everyday; that is always my prayer.